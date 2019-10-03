Comparing of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 22.75M -1.28 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.76 9.62M -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 90,277,777.78% -564.8% -151.5% VIVUS Inc. 241,447,682.15% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.65 and its 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500. VIVUS Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 4 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.91% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors VIVUS Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.