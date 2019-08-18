Comparing of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1.50% at a $25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.