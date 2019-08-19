Comparing of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Since Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 8 2.51 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.