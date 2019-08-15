Comparing of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 19.20 N/A -12.75 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 165.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$25 is Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.04%. On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 43.27% and its average price target is $205.5. The data provided earlier shows that BeiGene Ltd. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 82.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.