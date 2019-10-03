Comparing of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 23.74M -1.28 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.63M -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 95,226,634.58% -564.8% -151.5% Arvinas Inc. 56,981,605.35% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Arvinas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.46% and an $25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Arvinas Inc. is $33.75, which is potential 73.70% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arvinas Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 71.1%. 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Arvinas Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.