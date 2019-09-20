Comparing of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.73 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.65 beta indicates that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 3 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -8.66%. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $30.67, while its potential upside is 81.05%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.