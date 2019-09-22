Comparing of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

As Biotechnology companies, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 123 5.30 N/A 5.49 20.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.65 beta means Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 165.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a -11.13% downside potential. On the other hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.79% and its consensus target price is $155. Based on the results delivered earlier, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.