Comparing of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.6 and 17.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 173.97% upside potential and an average target price of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 75.6%. Insiders owned 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.