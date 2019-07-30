Comparing of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Since Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Volatility & Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s beta is 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Trevena Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 169.87% at a $18 consensus price target. Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 284.62%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 211.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.