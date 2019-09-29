Comparing of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 132,952,924.39% -414.1% -120.4% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 962,745,359.86% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Novus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 134.49% and an $15.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.