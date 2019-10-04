Comparing of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 133,524,355.30% -414.1% -120.4% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 109,650,120.57% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 156.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 0%. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

