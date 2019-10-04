Comparing of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|7
|0.00
|9.32M
|-8.68
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
Demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|133,524,355.30%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|109,650,120.57%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 156.62%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 0%. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
