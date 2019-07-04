Comparing of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 22 624.94 N/A -1.25 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 4.22 N/A -15.45 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -148.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is 27.5 while its Current Ratio is 28.1. Meanwhile, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s potential upside is 106.90% and its average price target is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares and 15.9% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.06% are ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30.85% 57.94% 102.1% 113.81% 0% 109.99% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.