Comparing of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

We are comparing Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 27 295.49 N/A -1.46 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.10 N/A 2.01 43.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are 22.8 and 22.1. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation has 2.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Integer Holdings Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $92 average price target and a 15.59% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.8% and 99.9% respectively. 1.4% are Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Integer Holdings Corporation

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.