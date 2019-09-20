Comparing of AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 19 5.88 N/A -0.69 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 126 3.77 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AxoGen Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.15 shows that AxoGen Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AxoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are 2 and 1 respectively. AxoGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AxoGen Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

$28 is AxoGen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 97.88%. Competitively Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $145, with potential upside of 2.10%. Based on the data delivered earlier, AxoGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AxoGen Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 91.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of AxoGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. has -11.99% weaker performance while Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has 30.28% stronger performance.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.