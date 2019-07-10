Comparing of AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 8.74 N/A -0.60 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 5 1.30 N/A -45.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AxoGen Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -342.6% -274.4%

Volatility & Risk

AxoGen Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

AxoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CHF Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AxoGen Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29.67 is AxoGen Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 47.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AxoGen Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.1% of AxoGen Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53% CHF Solutions Inc. 4.55% -9.58% -56.47% -76.32% -90.97% -46.16%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. had bullish trend while CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.