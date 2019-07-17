Comparing of AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 20 8.55 N/A -0.60 0.00 Avedro Inc. 15 10.08 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AxoGen Inc. and Avedro Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AxoGen Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, Avedro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avedro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AxoGen Inc. and Avedro Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of AxoGen Inc. is $29.67, with potential upside of 51.22%. On the other hand, Avedro Inc.’s potential upside is 8.46% and its average price target is $20. The data provided earlier shows that AxoGen Inc. appears more favorable than Avedro Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AxoGen Inc. and Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 59.3% respectively. 2.1% are AxoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Avedro Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53% Avedro Inc. 35.46% 46.74% 0% 0% 0% 44.83%

For the past year AxoGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avedro Inc.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.