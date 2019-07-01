Comparing of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 56 0.99 N/A 0.41 141.04 Stewart Information Services Corporation 43 0.52 N/A 1.88 22.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and Stewart Information Services Corporation. Stewart Information Services Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 3.6% 0.6% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stewart Information Services Corporation is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and Stewart Information Services Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.73% for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited with average target price of $62.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and Stewart Information Services Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 88.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 2.58% 2.13% 4.2% 2.04% 2.27% 12.53% Stewart Information Services Corporation 2.23% -2% -0.39% 2.89% 2.81% 4.15%

For the past year AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was more bullish than Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Summary

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited beats Stewart Information Services Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.