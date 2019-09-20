Comparing of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.72 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a 264.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.5. Competitively the consensus price target of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 221.54% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than vTv Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.