Comparing of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential is 187.72% at a $22.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.11%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. was less bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.