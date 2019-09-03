Comparing of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axcella Health Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Analyst Ratings

Axcella Health Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, and a 224.68% upside potential. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $166.86 average price target and a 48.94% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Axcella Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.