Comparing of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Axcella Health Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 231.37% and an $22.5 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Axcella Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
