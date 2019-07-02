Comparing of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) are two firms in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies Inc. 19 1.27 N/A 1.39 12.33 Cohu Inc. 16 1.30 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Cohu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 33% 24.8% Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1%

Volatility & Risk

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cohu Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axcelis Technologies Inc. are 4.7 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Cohu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Axcelis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cohu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Cohu Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cohu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 81.35% and an $28 average target price. On the other hand, Cohu Inc.’s potential upside is 40.80% and its average target price is $22.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Axcelis Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Cohu Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Cohu Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.2% and 98.1% respectively. About 2.2% of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cohu Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcelis Technologies Inc. -10.12% -19.86% -23.37% 0.59% -23.09% -3.65% Cohu Inc. -7.5% 13.03% -8.21% -11.72% -29.18% 3.61%

For the past year Axcelis Technologies Inc. has -3.65% weaker performance while Cohu Inc. has 3.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies Inc. beats Cohu Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.