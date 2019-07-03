Comparing of Aware Inc. (AWRE) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

As Application Software businesses, Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 4 4.12 N/A 0.09 35.89 NIC Inc. 16 3.25 N/A 0.87 18.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. NIC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Aware Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Aware Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than NIC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.18 beta indicates that Aware Inc. is 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NIC Inc. has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aware Inc. is 14.7 while its Current Ratio is 14.7. Meanwhile, NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NIC Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aware Inc. and NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 90.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of NIC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53% NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81%

For the past year Aware Inc. had bearish trend while NIC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors NIC Inc. beats Aware Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.