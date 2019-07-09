Comparing of Aware Inc. (AWRE) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Both Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 4 4.17 N/A 0.09 35.89 ANSYS Inc. 179 13.14 N/A 4.90 38.19

Demonstrates Aware Inc. and ANSYS Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. ANSYS Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Aware Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Aware Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aware Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Risk & Volatility

Aware Inc.’s -0.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. ANSYS Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aware Inc. is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.7. The Current Ratio of rival ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Aware Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aware Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively ANSYS Inc. has a consensus target price of $196.8, with potential downside of -5.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aware Inc. and ANSYS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.1% and 98.4%. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53% ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79%

For the past year Aware Inc. has -10.53% weaker performance while ANSYS Inc. has 30.79% stronger performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Aware Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.