Comparing of AVX Corporation (AVX) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation 17 1.54 N/A 1.61 9.71 Amphenol Corporation 92 3.52 N/A 4.16 22.39

Demonstrates AVX Corporation and Amphenol Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Amphenol Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AVX Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. AVX Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 2.5% Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.3% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta indicates that AVX Corporation is 7.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Amphenol Corporation has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVX Corporation is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Amphenol Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. AVX Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amphenol Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AVX Corporation and Amphenol Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amphenol Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Amphenol Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $107.6 consensus target price and a 9.44% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.6% of AVX Corporation shares and 98.6% of Amphenol Corporation shares. AVX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Amphenol Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVX Corporation -2.5% -14.54% -14.58% -7.1% -1.14% 2.16% Amphenol Corporation -1.4% -10.24% 1.51% 2.32% 5.74% 15.1%

For the past year AVX Corporation has weaker performance than Amphenol Corporation

Summary

Amphenol Corporation beats AVX Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.