Comparing of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.89 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 17.26% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 0%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.