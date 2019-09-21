Comparing of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

We are comparing AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVROBIO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 22.4%. About 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.