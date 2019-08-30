Comparing of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

We will be contrasting the differences between AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVROBIO Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVROBIO Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 138.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 90.4% respectively. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.