Comparing of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 8.78 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AVROBIO Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 while its Quick Ratio is 12.3. On the competitive side is, Aduro BioTech Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aduro BioTech Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 414.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.