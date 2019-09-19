Comparing of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

We are comparing AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 23.07 N/A -2.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 4.84% and its consensus price target is $44.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.