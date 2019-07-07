Comparing of Avnet Inc. (AVT) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Electronics Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Avnet Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.36% of all Electronics Wholesale’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Avnet Inc. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 1.43% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avnet Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet Inc. 0.00% 5.90% 2.90% Industry Average 6.29% 9.93% 5.75%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Avnet Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet Inc. N/A 43 16.51 Industry Average 151.53M 2.41B 19.59

Avnet Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Avnet Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Avnet Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.17

The potential upside of the rivals is 162.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avnet Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avnet Inc. -2.93% -6.28% -0.05% 0.8% 8.8% 21.91% Industry Average 9.07% 26.38% 88.53% 66.26% 85.21% 61.75%

For the past year Avnet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avnet Inc. are 3.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Avnet Inc.’s peers have 4.29 and 2.31 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avnet Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avnet Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Avnet Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.29. In other hand, Avnet Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.91 which is 9.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Avnet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avnet Inc.’s rivals beat Avnet Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. This segment also offers customer support services, which facilitate customers to evaluate, design-in, and procure electronic components throughout the lifecycle of their technology products and systems. In addition, it provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. Additionally, this segment offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. It serves various markets, including automotive, communications, computer hardware and peripherals, industrial and manufacturing, medical equipment, and defense and aerospace. The Premier Farnell segment distributes electronic components primarily to support design engineers, maintenance and test engineers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.