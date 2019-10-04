Comparing of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) and HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Since Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) are part of the Rental & Leasing Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group Inc. 27 0.62 58.62M 1.97 18.51 HyreCar Inc. 3 0.00 11.16M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avis Budget Group Inc. and HyreCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group Inc. 217,999,256.23% 39.5% 0.8% HyreCar Inc. 382,322,713.26% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avis Budget Group Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival HyreCar Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. HyreCar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avis Budget Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Avis Budget Group Inc. and HyreCar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HyreCar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, HyreCar Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.25, while its potential upside is 206.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares and 20.3% of HyreCar Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Avis Budget Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, HyreCar Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88% HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47%

For the past year Avis Budget Group Inc. has stronger performance than HyreCar Inc.

Summary

Avis Budget Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors HyreCar Inc.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.