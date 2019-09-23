Comparing of Avinger Inc. (AVGR) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 4 1.35 N/A -19.84 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 24 5.28 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avinger Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Risk & Volatility

Avinger Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.37. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

Avinger Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Intersect ENT Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avinger Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avinger Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Intersect ENT Inc.’s potential upside is 41.56% and its average price target is $26.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Avinger Inc. shares and 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are Intersect ENT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year Avinger Inc. was less bearish than Intersect ENT Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Intersect ENT Inc. beats Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.