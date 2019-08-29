Comparing of Avinger Inc. (AVGR) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.37 N/A -19.84 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.56 N/A 0.49 8.54

In table 1 we can see Avinger Inc. and Accuray Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Avinger Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Accuray Incorporated has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avinger Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Accuray Incorporated is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Avinger Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Avinger Inc. and Accuray Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Accuray Incorporated has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 90.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avinger Inc. and Accuray Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 86%. 0.2% are Avinger Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41%

For the past year Avinger Inc. had bearish trend while Accuray Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Accuray Incorporated beats Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.