Comparing of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Multimedia & Graphics Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology Inc. 8 0.71 N/A -0.05 0.00 Electronic Arts Inc. 95 5.42 N/A 3.33 27.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology Inc. 0.00% 1.1% -0.7% Electronic Arts Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Avid Technology Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Electronic Arts Inc. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avid Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Electronic Arts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Electronic Arts Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Avid Technology Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Electronic Arts Inc. 0 7 5 2.42

Avid Technology Inc.’s downside potential is -22.92% at a $5.75 consensus target price. Competitively Electronic Arts Inc. has a consensus target price of $106.46, with potential upside of 13.64%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Electronic Arts Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Technology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Technology Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 98.9% respectively. About 7.3% of Avid Technology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Electronic Arts Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Technology Inc. 2.6% 10.81% 20.45% 122.83% 82.06% 115.79% Electronic Arts Inc. 3.03% -8.32% -2.49% 3.66% -26.71% 17.22%

For the past year Avid Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Electronic Arts Inc.

Summary

Electronic Arts Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Avid Technology Inc.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile-based apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization. In addition, the company provides Avid shared storage systems; AirSpeed 5000 and 5500 video servers; and Pro Tools digital audio software and workstation solutions that facilitate the audio production process. Further, it offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; VENUE product family that includes console systems for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement; and Sibelius-branded software, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores. Additionally, the company provides workflow design and consulting; program and project management; system installation and commissioning; custom development; and role-based product level training services. It offers its products and solutions to customers in broadcast and media, video and audio post, and professional markets through a network of sales representatives, independent distributors, value-added resellers, dealers, retailers, and digital sales channels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.