Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2190.32 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 consensus price target and a 78.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.