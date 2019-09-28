Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 28 0.00 42.37M -0.16 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 152,960,288.81% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 158,875,614,898.10% -600.2% -141.8%

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 3,591.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 11.8% respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.