Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.10
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|267.50
|N/A
|-0.59
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-66.8%
|-23%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 67.2% respectively. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2.23%
|-9.49%
|4.09%
|-13.26%
|-37.94%
|10.1%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
