Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.10 N/A -0.11 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 267.50 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 67.2% respectively. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.