Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.07
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|50
|20.99
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Analyst Ratings
Avid Bioservices Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 23.93%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.