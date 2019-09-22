Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.07 N/A -0.16 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 20.99 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 23.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.