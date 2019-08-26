Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Affimed N.V. is $8, which is potential 194.12% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Affimed N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 41.7%. Insiders held roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.