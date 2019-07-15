Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.55 N/A -0.29 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.10 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Risk and Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.76 beta which is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 60.00% upside potential and an average price target of $10. On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 186.04% and its consensus price target is $50. The data provided earlier shows that Theravance Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bearish than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.