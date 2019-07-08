Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

This is a contrast between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.65 N/A -0.29 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 109.41 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.72. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s beta is 2.38 which is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.9 while its Quick Ratio is 14.9. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 82.1%. Insiders held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bearish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.