Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 703,820,598.01% -16.4% -11.1% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 266,037,735.85% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk and Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s current beta is 2.85 and it happens to be 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 85.87% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. Competitively the consensus price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 274.33% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was more bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.