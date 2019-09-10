Comparing of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.34 N/A -0.17 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.60 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a beta of 2.85 and its 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s upside potential is 100.40% at a $10 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 22.88% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Avid Bioservices Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.