Comparing of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Since AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.29 N/A -0.05 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.67, with potential upside of 144.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.4% and 13.2% respectively. 0.3% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.