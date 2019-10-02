Comparing of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16,909,957,361.42% -11.1% 17.6% Tyme Technologies Inc. 3,993,957,703.93% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Tyme Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 110.84% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $1.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.