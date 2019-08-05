Comparing of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.41 N/A 0.03 23.88 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 12.98 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 199.31% upside potential and an average price target of $2. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $25.33 average price target and a 198.00% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 88.8% respectively. 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has weaker performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.