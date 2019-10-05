Comparing of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

As Biotechnology businesses, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.11 30.03M -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16,688,118,811.88% -11.1% 17.6% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 412,500,000.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility & Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 9.1 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$1.75 is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 109.53%. Competitively the consensus price target of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $18, which is potential 174.81% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kindred Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.