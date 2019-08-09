Comparing of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Its Peers

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.10% 17.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 23.88 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $2, suggesting a potential upside of 201.57%. The potential upside of the rivals is 139.13%. Based on the results delivered earlier, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. In other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.