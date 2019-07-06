Comparing of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

This is a contrast between AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.29 N/A -0.05 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.12 N/A -0.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Volatility & Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$1.67 is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 144.87%. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,059.42%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.4% and 16.2% respectively. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.